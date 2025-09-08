Royal Bank of Canada Has $25.90 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 282,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $25,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $106.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.70. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $80.60 and a 52-week high of $109.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

