Royal Bank of Canada Has $25.92 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF $SCHI

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.31% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $23.21.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.