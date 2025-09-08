Royal Bank of Canada Has $26.51 Million Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,186 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $26,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 543,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $38,511,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after buying an additional 23,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 244,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,047,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 2.7%

HURN opened at $141.27 on Monday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.58 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.50 and its 200 day moving average is $139.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HURN. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.74, for a total transaction of $142,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,071.88. This trade represents a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $64,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,537.87. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,211 shares of company stock valued at $967,191. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

