Royal Bank of Canada Has $26.62 Million Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.49% of Nexstar Media Group worth $26,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2,293.8% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXST. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised Nexstar Media Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $140,462.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,698. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $125,094.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,752. The trade was a 6.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,209 shares of company stock worth $860,787 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.8%

NXST stock opened at $208.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.66 and a 1-year high of $223.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.90.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 11.90%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

