Royal Bank of Canada Has $26.70 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,675 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $26,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $2,759,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 100.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,070,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 82.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $255,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $216.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.18.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH opened at $174.51 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52-week low of $151.95 and a 52-week high of $365.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%.The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO James Woys bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. The trade was a 15.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.