Royal Bank of Canada Has $26.96 Million Stock Holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. $GDYN

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,690 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $26,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 199.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 32,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GDYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $7.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $662.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.03. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.72.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.45 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

