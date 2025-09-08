Royal Bank of Canada Has $27.24 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,910 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.79% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $27,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STRL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 689.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total transaction of $790,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,379.05. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $2,097,613.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,156.84. This trade represents a 38.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $285.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.34 and a 12-month high of $321.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STRL shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

