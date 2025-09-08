Royal Bank of Canada Has $28.80 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,097 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.21% of Avery Dennison worth $28,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of AVY opened at $167.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $224.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 8.14%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVY. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (down from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus cut Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.60.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

