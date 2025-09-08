Royal Bank of Canada Has $28.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $28,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,174,000. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 426,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter.

MGC stock opened at $236.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.32 and a 1 year high of $238.05.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

