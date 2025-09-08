Royal Bank of Canada Has $28.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF $NEAR

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,456 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.90% of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF worth $28,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 135,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 16,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $51.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.86. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $51.40.

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

