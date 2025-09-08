Royal Bank of Canada Has $29.06 Million Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $29,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,448,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Price Performance

NYSE:BMI opened at $182.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.92 and a 200-day moving average of $213.57. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $162.17 and a one year high of $256.08.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.38 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.53%.The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on BMI

Badger Meter Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.