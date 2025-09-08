Royal Bank of Canada Has $29.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF $IYJ

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.96% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $29,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $81,101,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 171,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after buying an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 125.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,575,000.

BATS IYJ opened at $145.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.74 and a 200-day moving average of $136.85. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $111.51 and a 1-year high of $147.27.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

