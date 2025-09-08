Royal Bank of Canada Has $29.56 Million Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF $KBWB

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,895 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.81% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $29,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

KBWB opened at $76.55 on Monday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average is $67.24.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.