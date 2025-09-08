Royal Bank of Canada Has $30.11 Million Holdings in Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nordson were worth $30,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,867,000 after acquiring an additional 90,704 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,803,000 after acquiring an additional 47,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nordson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,536,000 after acquiring an additional 142,991 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Nordson by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,019,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,685,000 after acquiring an additional 621,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 761,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.75.

Nordson Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $225.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.21. Nordson Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.03 and a 52 week high of $266.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $741.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.04 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.34%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

