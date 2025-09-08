Royal Bank of Canada Has $30.45 Million Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599,623 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.27% of Ovintiv worth $30,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 4.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 19,417 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Ovintiv by 28.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Ovintiv by 10.8% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 54.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 962,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,211,000 after buying an additional 338,866 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OVV. Barclays upped their target price on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Ovintiv Stock Down 3.5%

OVV stock opened at $41.09 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.