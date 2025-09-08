Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.19% of Builders FirstSource worth $25,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR opened at $149.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $203.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.20 and a 200 day moving average of $124.65.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Baird R W cut Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.44.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

