Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,618 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $30,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $76,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $18.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0778 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

