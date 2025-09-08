Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,096 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.47% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF worth $27,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of JBND opened at $54.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average of $53.17. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.06.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

