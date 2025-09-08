Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 677,088 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 70,162 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $27,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Antero Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,060 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AR. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.65.

Antero Resources Stock Up 0.2%

AR stock opened at $32.56 on Monday. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 10.13%.The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

