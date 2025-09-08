Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stake in Graco Inc. $GGG

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 317,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.19% of Graco worth $26,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 128.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Graco by 74.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Graco by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GGG. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $85.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $92.86.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $571.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

