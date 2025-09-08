Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stake in Kellanova $K

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,289 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $29,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,970,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE K opened at $79.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.89%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,097,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,145,846 shares of company stock valued at $91,267,778 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on K

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

