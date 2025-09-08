Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 197,546 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 197,546 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.12% of CenterPoint Energy worth $28,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,518,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,251,000 after acquiring an additional 65,277 shares during the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,769,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 325.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 36,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 36.0% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 24,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNP. Scotiabank increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $39.00 target price on CenterPoint Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $37.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.740-1.760 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

