Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Wingstop Inc. $WING

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $25,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Wingstop by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 79.2% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 66.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 446,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,744,000 after buying an additional 178,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 167.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $1,666,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,842,034.18. This trade represents a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alex Kaleida sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.09, for a total transaction of $2,030,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,864.58. This trade represents a 39.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,838 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,535 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $309.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.87. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.00 and a fifty-two week high of $433.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.22.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $174.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 25.61%.Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Wingstop from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.52.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

