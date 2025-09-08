Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82,425 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.23% of Oceaneering International worth $27,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 9,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

In other news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 14,840 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $361,502.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,109.24. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OII shares. Barclays increased their target price on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

NYSE OII opened at $24.03 on Monday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $698.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.81 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 7.31%.Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.