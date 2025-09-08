Royal Bank of Canada Sells 111,643 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares $QQQE

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,643 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.52% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $27,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 13.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.7% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,307,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 26.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 0.2%

QQQE stock opened at $97.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day moving average of $93.14. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $75.07 and a 12-month high of $100.94.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.1422 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

