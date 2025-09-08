Royal Bank of Canada Sells 148 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.18% of CyberArk Software worth $29,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CYBR. Wolfe Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.11.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $462.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $412.06 and its 200 day moving average is $377.32. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $254.43 and a twelve month high of $466.66.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The business had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

