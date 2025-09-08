Royal Bank of Canada Sells 260,628 Shares of Pentair plc $PNR

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260,628 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of Pentair worth $24,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Pentair by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

Pentair Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE PNR opened at $110.66 on Monday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $111.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.55 and a 200-day moving average of $96.56. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.