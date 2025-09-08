Royal Bank of Canada Sells 26,237 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,237 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $24,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 938,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,956,000 after buying an additional 192,744 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 38,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 13,166 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $304,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 130,591 shares in the company, valued at $15,898,148.34. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $664,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,222.72. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $1,714,544 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW opened at $126.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.62 and a 200 day moving average of $101.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $131.17.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 3.14%.The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CHRW. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Baird R W upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.