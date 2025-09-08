Royal Bank of Canada Sells 30,312 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $29,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 16.2% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 18.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Tribune Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $12,812,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $236.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $267.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.31 and its 200 day moving average is $221.46.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.48%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.64, for a total transaction of $195,323.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,232.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.50 per share, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,359,718.50. The trade was a 2.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 price target on Clean Harbors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $254.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.40.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

