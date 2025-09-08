Royal Bank of Canada Sells 32,180 Shares of Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,180 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $26,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $213,283,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Hubbell by 35.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,104,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,353,000 after buying an additional 287,047 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 52,429.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 192,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,200,000 after buying an additional 191,893 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $78,443,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $57,432,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.71.

HUBB stock opened at $436.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $428.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.20. Hubbell Inc has a 1 year low of $299.42 and a 1 year high of $481.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 14.76%. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

