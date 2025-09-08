Royal Bank of Canada Sells 32,369 Shares of Revvity Inc. $RVTY

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 272,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,369 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Revvity were worth $28,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,515,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,382,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,705,000 after acquiring an additional 92,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,563,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,314 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,358,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,444,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,443,000 after acquiring an additional 62,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

NYSE:RVTY opened at $86.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Revvity Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.36 and a 1-year high of $129.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $720.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.26 million. Revvity had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

