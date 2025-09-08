Royal Bank of Canada Sells 350,729 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 330,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350,729 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $27,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 29.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 861.7% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 95,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 85,427 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $509,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,486,000 after purchasing an additional 75,807 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 403.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 60,784 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $88.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.83 and a 52-week high of $91.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average is $82.13.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 13.34%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

