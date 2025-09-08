Royal Bank of Canada Sells 374,077 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,077 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.35% of Hasbro worth $30,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,374,000 after buying an additional 105,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hasbro by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,287,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,652,000 after purchasing an additional 227,477 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hasbro by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,422,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after purchasing an additional 98,425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Hasbro by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,289,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,312,000 after purchasing an additional 170,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,217,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 27,800 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $2,193,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,719,030.12. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $696,882.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,873.44. The trade was a 16.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $2,970,828 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAS stock opened at $79.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.01. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $82.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.52. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.42.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

