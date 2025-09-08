Royal Bank of Canada Sells 44,274 Shares of STERIS plc $STE

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,274 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in STERIS were worth $27,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in STERIS by 4,733.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in STERIS by 503.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $245.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.32. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.98 and a fifty-two week high of $252.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.95.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.59%.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 4,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total transaction of $994,455.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,410,467.56. This represents a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $798,564.96. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,762.04. This represents a 30.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,709 shares of company stock worth $4,546,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

