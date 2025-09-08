Royal Bank of Canada Sells 89,077 Shares of iShares Europe ETF $IEV

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,077 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.32% of iShares Europe ETF worth $26,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $64.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $51.30 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.32.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

