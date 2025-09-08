Royal Bank of Canada Sells 9,395 Shares of Plexus Corp. $PLXS

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Plexus were worth $24,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.6% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 975,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 678,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,901,000 after purchasing an additional 134,205 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,012,000 after buying an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Plexus by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,655,000 after buying an additional 190,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 211,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after buying an additional 84,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS opened at $138.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.82. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $172.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.19. Plexus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.970 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Oliver K. Mihm sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $274,163.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,246.65. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $201,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,714 shares in the company, valued at $9,513,861.56. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,890. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

