Skechers U.S.A., Inc. $SKX Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,536 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $27,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX opened at $63.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.19. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $78.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.46.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

