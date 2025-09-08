Sonic Automotive, Inc. $SAH Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 641,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,525,000 after purchasing an additional 133,044 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $7,317,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 123,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 65,198 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 116,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 54,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 41,722 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Trading Down 0.1%

SAH stock opened at $82.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $89.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average is $70.95.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.56. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 1.07%.The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 31.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAH shares. Zacks Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Stephens lowered Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.