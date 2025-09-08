SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 360.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 356,492 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.58% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $24,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,801,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,414 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,711,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 946,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,506,000 after purchasing an additional 81,469 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2,219.3% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 888,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,325,000 after buying an additional 849,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,958.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 585,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after buying an additional 616,890 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $59.60 on Monday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.66. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

