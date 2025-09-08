State of Wyoming Buys 410 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 75.3% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 7,950.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $139.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.71. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.75. Genuine Parts Company has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $144.29.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 70.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

