State of Wyoming Cuts Stock Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. $LPG

State of Wyoming trimmed its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 70,046 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 58,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 52,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of LPG opened at $31.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $37.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.34). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company had revenue of $84.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dorian LPG from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dorian LPG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

