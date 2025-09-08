State of Wyoming Has $110,000 Position in MakeMyTrip Limited $MMYT

State of Wyoming reduced its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMYT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 331,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,200,000 after acquiring an additional 92,561 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 288,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 0.4%

MMYT opened at $100.45 on Monday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $81.84 and a twelve month high of $123.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMYT shares. Macquarie raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

View Our Latest Report on MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.