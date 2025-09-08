State of Wyoming Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. $FWRG

State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,398,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,930,000 after purchasing an additional 46,566 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,095,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,010,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 275,269 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 847,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 3,919.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 834,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 814,062 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International L.P. Advent sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $88,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,689,784 shares in the company, valued at $171,509,176.80. This represents a 34.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised First Watch Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

View Our Latest Report on FWRG

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $18.59 on Monday. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.37%.The company had revenue of $307.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. First Watch Restaurant Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Profile

(Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.