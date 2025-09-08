State of Wyoming Makes New Investment in Harrow, Inc. $HROW

State of Wyoming bought a new position in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Harrow by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 664,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after buying an additional 41,896 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Harrow by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 327,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after buying an additional 35,006 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harrow by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harrow by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Harrow by 483.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 150,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 124,574 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Harrow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Harrow in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Harrow from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Harrow from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Harrow in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Harrow Price Performance

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $36.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.96 and a beta of 0.33. Harrow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $59.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.23 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. Harrow has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harrow Company Profile

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

