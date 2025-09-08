State of Wyoming Sells 19,792 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. $PGRE

State of Wyoming lessened its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,792 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 14,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $4.50 to $4.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.36.

Paramount Group Price Performance

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $177.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.98 million. Paramount Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.550-0.590 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Paramount Group

(Free Report)

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.