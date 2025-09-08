State of Wyoming Takes $108,000 Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 404.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 457 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $61,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,550. This trade represents a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 106,322 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $13,440,164.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,050,080.36. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,960 shares of company stock valued at $23,955,553. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $144.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.28. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.34.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $687.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.88%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

