State of Wyoming Takes $109,000 Position in Argan, Inc. $AGX

State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 828 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Argan in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Argan by 26.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Argan by 11,180.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Argan in the first quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Argan by 362.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Argan in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Argan from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

Insider Activity

In other Argan news, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 13,728 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $3,041,850.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 196,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,589,882.34. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Quinn sold 40,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.92, for a total transaction of $8,316,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,557 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,531.44. This trade represents a 70.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,564 shares of company stock valued at $21,046,366. Insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Argan Stock Performance

AGX stock opened at $211.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.62. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $86.80 and a one year high of $253.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.14.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $237.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.97 million. Argan had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Argan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

