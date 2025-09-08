Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Stock Price Up 25.8% – Still a Buy?

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 25.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 1,264,622 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,108% from the average daily volume of 104,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of -0.64.
About Stellar AfricaGold
Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
