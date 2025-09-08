Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Short Interest Down 34.1% in August

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,770,000 shares, adeclineof34.1% from the July 31st total of 8,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $12.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $850.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.45. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.39 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 20.51% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $24.00 price target on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

Insider Activity

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 13,720 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,410.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,566.20. This trade represents a 115.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan purchased 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 106,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,725.21. This trade represents a 10.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

