Tapestry, Inc. $TPR Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $1,708,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,342 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 1,025.9% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 79,702 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 72,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 689.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $780,712.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 21,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,756.90. This trade represents a 27.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tapestry from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Tapestry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TPR

Tapestry Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $104.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 165.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average of $84.81. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $114.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 253.97%.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.